(WTRF) — Former President Donald Trump posted on social media Saturday, that he wants to suspend the Constitution, according to NewsNation.

The heated runoff race for Georgia’s Senate seat between Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock preceded Trump’s latest message.

Democrats and Republicans have dumped massive amounts of resources into this specific race, which will determine whether the Democrats hold a full majority in the Senate.

Truth Social, Trump’s social media network, had posts from Trump that were copied from Twitter files released by Elon Musk as well as false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump called for every rule and regulation suspended in order to return him to office, including the Constitution, according to NewsNation.

The Twitter files included posts of the ongoing controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Twitter’s decision to limit the spread of the story.

The New York Post originally reported that the story included alleged emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed his influence to connect his father, who was then vice president, to a businessman in Ukraine.

Some of the laptop’s alleged questionable email content has been verified by major news networks.

In a statement from the White House, Trump’s comments were condemned, stating that the Constitution is “sacrosanct.”, or too valuable and important to be interfered with.

This latest controversy involving Trump is soon after the well-known dinner with Ye, and the white supremacist, Nick Fuentes.

Trump’s allies have been denouncing him for days.

The announcement of Trump’s 2024 election run has some important Republicans encouraged to challenge him and move the party in a new direction.