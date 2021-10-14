Trumps says Republicans won’t vote in ’22 or’24 election

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates in Valdosta, Ga. A report by the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority details Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost. His pursuit of fraud claims brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Wednesday saying that Republican voters will sit out the 2022 and 2024 elections

Trump says the Republicans will vote if fraud is uncovered from the 2020 election.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 and ’24,” Trump said in a statement released Wednesday. “It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” the statement read.

At a rally in Iowa on Saturday, Trump claimed that President Biden lost the election due to fraudulent voting practices. While Trump claimed that he won the states of Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.