Twitter says Trump’s ban permanent, even if he runs for president in 2024

Twitter says former President Donald Trump’s ban from the platform is permanent, even if he wins elected office again.

In an interview on CNBC Wednesday, Twitter’s chief financial officer Ned Segal said, “The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,”

Twitter said the decision was “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump was booted from Twitter in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

On Wednesday, the second impeachment trial for the former president is underway. If he is acquitted, Trump would not be barred from seeking federal office again.

