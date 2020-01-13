Two service members killed in Afghanistan identified

We now know the names of two service members killed Saturday in roadside bombing in Afghanistan.

The defense department identified them as 29-year-old staff sergeant Ian-P McLaughlin and 21-year-old private first-class Miguel-a Villalon.

Authorities are investigating the Taliban’s claim of responsibility for the killings.

The soldiers died when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in the southern province of Kandahar

Mclaughlin is survived by his wife and four children.

Villalon is survived by his parents.

Two service other members sustained injuries in the incident.