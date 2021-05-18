U.S Airlines May Start Weighing People At The Gate

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WTRF)- Before passengers get on a plane, U. S airlines might weigh passengers in order to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules.

Airline carriers are tasked with calculating the weight and balance of their aircraft to ensure its within allowable limits for the safety of the plane.

With obesity rates rising in the U.S the standard numbers used by the airline industry to average out passenger weight is likely outdated says View From the Wing.

Weighing select passengers at airports would establish a more accurate number for average passenger weight so the number of seats available on flights can be adjusted accordingly.

Even though it’s not a law, the FAA sent out a circular two years ago addressing issues of weight and balance for aircrafts.

The CDC reports the obesity rate in the United States at 42.4 percent in 2017-18, the most recent public data available.