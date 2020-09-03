U.S. Army Major pleads guilty to child pornography production

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A U.S. Army Major previously assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon has pled guilty to child porn charges.

40-year-old Jason Musgrove of Grovetown has pled guilty to Production of Child Pornography.

The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 30 years in prison along with substantial fines and restitution to victims in the case, followed by a period of supervised release.

According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted using a hidden camera to film juvenile victims in a bathroom of his home.

Federal investigators say he joined a private group that discussed incest on the app “Kik.”

Authorities also say that when Musgrove joined the chat he sent pictures or video of an underage girl.

They say he then continued to send messages back and forth to an undercover agent until he was arrested on December 6th, 2019.

“We’re grateful to our FBI partners for their work in identifying and removing this threat to children. Their diligent and fast action in this case is inspiring,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “There is no place in the Southern District where such a despicable predator will be allowed to hide from justice.”

Musgrove, an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, was assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.