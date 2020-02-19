Uber launches feature that allows riders to report unsafe behavior in real time

Uber has launched a new safety function in its app: reporting a driver’s unsafe behavior while the trip is happening.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing app announced Wednesday that the On-Trip Reporting feature allows riders “to report a non-emergency safety issue in real time while it is top of mind, instead of waiting until after the trip has ended.”

Uber hopes it will encourage riders to share more feedback, which the company said helps them “better pinpoint issues and guide our work on helping to develop safety solutions.”

Uber noted the feature is meant for non-emergency behavior, such as texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving.

For emergencies, riders should call 911.

The feature is located in the Safety Toolkit under “report safety incident.” Riders can report their non-emergency safety issue and Uber’s safety team will follow up after the trip.

It comes as Uber has pushed to enhance its safety features amid concerns that the company wasn’t doing enough.