Uber to use face detection technology to ensure drivers wear masks

As COVID-19 concerns continue to transform the future of travel, Uber is the latest company to announce new face covering requirements that the company plans to enforce, in part, through new face detection technology.

Beginning on Monday in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, all Uber drivers and riders will be required to wear masks through the end of June.

Before drivers start accepting rides, they will be required to complete a “Go Online Checklist” in the application. This list includes taking a photo of themselves wearing a face covering.

Uber’s Global Head of Safety Products Sachin Kansal demonstrated to ABC News how the new software in the app can determine whether a driver is wearing a face covering based on the photo. If a face covering is not detected, the driver cannot go online.

“This will work with any mask,” Kansal told ABC News’ Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez. “We have given tips to drivers on how they can create their own mask, and they can use a bandana. We want them to have anything that is approved by the CDC.”

As passengers take what the company is calling their “second first trip” they will have to complete a checklist similar to drivers, but they will not need to take a photo of themselves wearing a face covering. Passengers must confirm that they are wearing a mask, agree to sit in the back and open windows for ventilation.

Uber plans to hold riders accountable by encouraging drivers to cancel trips without penalty if the rider isn’t wearing a mask and through their already established two-way feedback system.

“The way we are going to be successful in emerging out of this pandemic is shared accountability,” Kansal said. “This is not just a driver’s responsibility, not just a rider’s responsibility, not just the delivery partner’s responsibility. If all of us are going to stay safe and healthy in the future, we all play a role.”