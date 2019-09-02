Update: Fire official, Some deaths in boat fire off California coast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters say there were some deaths in a fire on a boat carrying dozens of people off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters responded early Monday to a fire on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island.

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number because the Coast Guard was still searching the water.

He said that five people had been rescued, one with a moderate injury. He said 34 people were still unaccounted for.