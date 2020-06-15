US Air Force fighter jet crashes into sea off the coast of England

An F-15C Eagle From The 493Rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Stands Ready At Cervia Air Base, Italy At Sunset April 12, 1999. The Aircraft Is Deployed To Italy In Support Of Nato Operation Allied Force. (Photo By Usaf/Getty Images)

LONDON — An American fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of England on Monday morning, officials said.

The F-15C Eagle, from the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when it went down at approximately 4:40 a.m. ET. The aircraft deployed earlier that morning from the U.K. Royal Air Force station near the village of Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, according to a statement from the 48th Fighter Wing.

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support,” the 48th Fighter Wing said in the brief statement, noting that additional details will be provided as soon as they become available.