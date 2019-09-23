US man drowns while proposing to girlfriend underwater in Africa

PEMBA ISLAND, TANZANIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Louisiana man’s elaborate wedding proposal in Tanzania proved fatal.

He reportedly drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater while the couple was on vacation.

CNN affiliate WBRZ reports Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean, off the east coast of Africa.

Antoine recounted the tragedy on Facebook.

Weber proposed Thursday by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, before presenting a ring.

The note, which Weber had placed inside a transparent plastic bag, read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you,” and asked her to marry him.

He never resurfaced.

Antoine wrote — “You never got to hear my answer. ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’”

Weber’s sister and the resort confirmed the death.

And the State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. tourist.

The resort says local authorities are investigating. The body has not been returned to the United States.