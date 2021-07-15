US Senators react to record-breaking number of overdose deaths in this last year

It’s a crisis officials are calling shattering. It tears families and friends apart and it’s only gotten worse during the time of COVID.

The US reached a record of overdoses last year, with the tri-state having some of the highest numbers.

“We were making process. We were, but we can’t give up, so I’m gonna fight are hard as I can.” Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

After fighting COVID-19 for over a year, both US Senators like Shelley Moore Capito and Sherrod Brown aren’t backing down on another health crisis: Opoiod overdoses.

The CDC reports nearly 100,000 lost due to drug overdoses last year: the largest number *ever* recorded. That’s compared to 72,000 the year before: a 30% spike.

“It is just shattering to me, shattering to me because I see what it does to families and friends. It’s very different, and I know all of us see this in our communities.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

But in West Virginia, there’s been more than 1,200 deaths, which is a 45% increase… a growing problem that somehow has become unnoticed in the Pandemic.

“It got worse in the pandemic. We, as a country, kind of forgot about it, even though people are dying in larger numbers of overdoses.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) OH

“We see the pandemic had a huge harmful impact on our statistics.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

And both Senators agree that has to change.

“I think we’ve got to devote more resources to this, year, but we have to find the successes and work through this.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

“It really is a function of let’s pay real attention to mental health, especially in our rural communities.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) OH

Unfortunately, the states with the highest overdose deaths are Louisiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.