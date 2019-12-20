US service academies: cadets’ hand gestures not racist

Academy investigators say hand gestures made at an army-navy game on December 14 were not racist.

The US naval academy and u-s military academy at west point said Friday that the cadets and midshipmen were playing the circle game.

When a person forms an “ok” with their hand below their waist to trick a second person into looking at it.

Apparently if the second person is caught looking at the hand gesture, that person is then punched by the person who made the gesture.

The incident immediately stirred up controversy on the internet with some saying the gestures were “white power” symbols.

The investigation found no evidence of racist intent.

Academy officials say the two men demonstrated “immature behavior” that would be “appropriately addressed.”