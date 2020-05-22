https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers.

The resort says they are honoring essential workers with the complimentary stay.

Those considered eligible for the complimentary night include:

  • Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
  • Healthcare services
  • Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
  • Public utilities
  • Trash collection
  • Home maintenance/repair services
  • Auto repair services & trucking service centers
  • Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
  • Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
  • Post offices & shipping outlets
  • Gas stations & truck stops
  • Banks & financial institutions
  • Veterinary services & pet stores
  • Laundromats & dry cleaners
  • Food processing
  • Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
  • Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
  • Public transportation
  • Air transportation
  • Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
  • Educators, childcare centers and daycares

The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20.

