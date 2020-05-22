Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers.

The resort says they are honoring essential workers with the complimentary stay.

Those considered eligible for the complimentary night include:

Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Public utilities

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Air transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Educators, childcare centers and daycares

The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20.