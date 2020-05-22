Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers.
The resort says they are honoring essential workers with the complimentary stay.
Those considered eligible for the complimentary night include:
- Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
- Healthcare services
- Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
- Public utilities
- Trash collection
- Home maintenance/repair services
- Auto repair services & trucking service centers
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
- Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
- Post offices & shipping outlets
- Gas stations & truck stops
- Banks & financial institutions
- Veterinary services & pet stores
- Laundromats & dry cleaners
- Food processing
- Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
- Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
- Public transportation
- Air transportation
- Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
- Educators, childcare centers and daycares
The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20.
