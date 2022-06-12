Velveeta just dropped a line of cheese-scented nail polishes for all those cheese lovers out there.

The cheese brand, according to EliteDaily, teamed up with the U.K.-based foodie favorite polish Nails.INC to create the Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish Collection.

Two polishes come in the Nails.INC and Velveeta collection: A bright yellow shade, La Dolce Velveeta ($15), which is an identical match to Velveeta’s golden color, and Finger Food ($15) which is a fire truck red.

Pair them together and you’ll have a manicure that carries the undeniable scent of cheese, reports elitedaily.

Plus, along with the scented nail polish, 72 gold dripping nail stickers will be available with the launch to decorate your nails.