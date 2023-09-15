BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A fugitive allegedly caught on camera dragging a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car in Brockton, Massachusetts Wednesday evening has been captured, according to authorities.

Troopers found Derek Lobo, 31, hiding inside a Union Street home Thursday afternoon. He was arrested by the same trooper he’s accused of dragging the night before.

Derek Lobo (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Dashcam footage from the initial traffic stop shows two troopers speaking with Lobo, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The driver’s side door was open and one of the troopers was leaning into the vehicle when Lobo unexpectedly stepped on the gas and took off, police said.

The trooper who was speaking directly with Lobo could be seen clinging to the vehicle as it sped away. He held on for several yards before falling onto the pavement, an oncoming car narrowly missing him.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Lobo is facing nearly a dozen charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police and trafficking fentanyl.

He is scheduled to be formally arraigned Friday.