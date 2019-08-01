Breaking News
Wa state to offer 3 gender options for state id’s

Washington state residents who identify with genders other than male or female will have another option to select on their state ID.

People will be able to choose from male and female – or as gender ‘x.’

The new option is also available on instruction permits and state-issued identification cards.

Governor Jay Inslee says the department of licensing will hold a series of public hearings to get input.

Officials say the gender “x’ option could be implemented as soon as October.

