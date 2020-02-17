(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.
The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.
It is pretty pricey. A one-time purchase of six bottles cost $65 which is nearly $11 a bottle.
At Walmart the drink will be cheaper. Each bottle will cost $6.99.
The retailer plans to sell three varieties including dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.
- You can now buy a dog collar that will swear every time your dog barks
- Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’
- Televangelist, ex-pastor settle lawsuit alleging sex abuse
- Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapon ban
- Car full of teenagers drives at, runs over officer who tried to stop them