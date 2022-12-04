CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTRF) — A $50 million lawsuit has been filed against Walmart from an employee who survived the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart last week, reports WAVY.

Donya Prioleau, the plaintiff, has stated that she submitted a complaint about her co-worker, the gunman that took the lives of six Walmart employees, and himself.

Prioleau, who had been working at that Walmart Supercenter for more than a year, had avoided getting shot the night of the mass shooting.

Attorneys John Morgan and Peter Anderson of Morgan & Morgan law firm filed the suit Tuesday and issued a statement saying that the murder of the six defenseless people was cruel and that their client Ms. Prioleau alleges that she and her coworkers were concerned for months that such an incident would occur.

The statement goes on to say that Walmart acknowledged her written complaint alleging harassment and continued to employ the perpetrator.

Morgan & Morgan site the gravity of these situations becoming more common and that employers have a responsibility to listen and understand warning signs of threats so that they can protect their customers and employees. Holding Walmart accountable is one step to stopping tragedies like this to occur again, reports WAVY.