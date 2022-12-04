CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTRF) — A $50 million lawsuit has been filed against Walmart from an employee who survived the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart last week, reports WAVY.
Donya Prioleau, the plaintiff, has stated that she submitted a complaint about her co-worker, the gunman that took the lives of six Walmart employees, and himself.
Prioleau, who had been working at that Walmart Supercenter for more than a year, had avoided getting shot the night of the mass shooting.
Attorneys John Morgan and Peter Anderson of Morgan & Morgan law firm filed the suit Tuesday and issued a statement saying that the murder of the six defenseless people was cruel and that their client Ms. Prioleau alleges that she and her coworkers were concerned for months that such an incident would occur.
The statement goes on to say that Walmart acknowledged her written complaint alleging harassment and continued to employ the perpetrator.
Morgan & Morgan site the gravity of these situations becoming more common and that employers have a responsibility to listen and understand warning signs of threats so that they can protect their customers and employees. Holding Walmart accountable is one step to stopping tragedies like this to occur again, reports WAVY.
The official lawsuit claims that Walmart acknowledged Prioleau’s complaint, but the 31-year old perpetrator remained employed as a shift leader at Walmart. The lawsuit goes on to add that he had been disciplined earlier for his “cruel and inappropriate behavior.”
Listed in the documents as the perpetrator’s alleged pattern of disturbing behavior before the mass shooting, which includes him making bizarre, rude and inappropriate comments about Prioleau’s age, gender, socioeconomic status and appearance.
Walmart responded that they will be reviewing the complaint and will respond appropriate with the court. They shared a statement that the Walmart family is heartbroken to lose valued members of their team, and that they are focued on supporting all of their associates with resources, including counseling.
The lawsuit describes Prioleau’s experience during the shooting, and how, while she started in the breakroom, she escaped while seeing her colleagues being murdered.
Prioleau alleges in the suit that she was severely traumatized by being shot at and witnessing the deaths of her coworkers, outlining a range of mental health consequences she’s suffered as a result of the attack, including sleeplessness, flashbacks, severe anxiety and nightmares.
The suit alleges the suspect “repeatedly made veiled threats of violence,” and that he said that his name would be remembered if he was ever fired. It was alleged that he asked employees if they had received their active shooter training.