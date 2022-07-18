VIDEO IS SENSITIVE IN NATURE AND MAY BE OFFENSIVE TO SOME PEOPLE.

BYRON, GA – Watch as police and community members worked together to stop a “reckless” driver with a young child in her SUV in Byron, Georgia.

According to a report, police were called to the scene when witnesses allegedly saw a “reckless” motorist veering into incoming traffic.

When officials arrived police said there were witnesses surrounding the car trying to keep the driver from moving any further.

The driver was uncooperative and ran over “stop sticks” that were placed under her car, hitting several witnesses, police officers, and multiple vehicles while one of her tires was puntured.

The police were able to blocked the SUV and took the driver into custody.

According to the police report, no one, including the small child, was seriously injured.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault.

Dashcam footage posted by Byron Georgia Police Department shows the vehicle running into other cars as police try to stop the driver on Friday in Byron, Georgia.

Byron Georgia Police Department via Storyful