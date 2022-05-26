A Japanese man spent 2 million yen (approximately $15,709) on a realistic border collie costume to fulfill his lifelong dream of transforming into an animal.

Toko commissioned a Japanese company called Zeppet, which specializes in sculptures and models for movies, commercials, and amusement facilities as well as TV costumes and mascots according to yahoonews.

The costume took 40 days to create and went through multiple rounds of revisions, including meetings and fittings with Toko for the costume.

Toko explained that he chose a border collie costume as the long hair can “mislead the human figure,” reported yahoonews.

“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog,” Toko said. “I met such a condition and made collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

According to an employee creating the costume, the process was difficult because it requires a significant amount of time studying how the dog’s figure would correspond with a human figure.

“The point is that the skeleton of a dog can be reproduced on the skeleton of a human. Since the structure of the skeleton is very different, we spent a lot of time studying how to make it look like a ‘dog,’” the employee said. “In addition, we collect photographs taken from various angles so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally.”

Toko posted a video of himself in the border collie costume on his Youtube channel, showing himself transforming into the dog and making dog-like motions.