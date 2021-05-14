WATCH: Tim Tebow Gives A Passionate Speech About Human Trafficking

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 14: Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos kneels on the sideline in the second half against the New England Patriots during their AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

WATCH THE FULL SPEECH BELOW

(WTRF)- NFL athlete Tim Tebow was a special guest of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday where they teamed up together to fight human trafficking

TMZ says Tennessee is going provide $5 million in funding to various anti-human trafficking organizations .. which includes a $1.2 million pledge to Her Song, which is a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Tebow spoke at the news conference explaining why is so passionate about fighting human trafficking.

“My dad was in a remote country, preaching at an underground pastor’s conference,” Tebow explained … “And, where he was, there were 4 girls, not too far away, that were being sold. He took out all the money in his wallet which was $1,200 and he purchased them to rescue them because he knew whoever else was gonna buy them was not gonna do something good.”

“He wasn’t prepared for everything that was next but he couldn’t not do something about it because this demands a response by him, by me, by you, by everything that they’re doing. It demands a response. We have to respond. He responded, I’m grateful.”

You can watch the full speech below