Right-wing U.S. Republican lawmaker, Madison Cawthorn defended himself on Twitter after a sex tape was released showing him forcefully thrusting his groin inside a man’s mouth.

The video published by American Muckrakers PAC, according to UpdatesPlug, showed Rep. Madison Cawthorn naked in bed, with his wheelchair beside the bed, carrying out the sex act with someone in the background laughing and telling Cawthorn, 26, to ‘stick it in his face.’

This video contains explicit material, viewer discretion is advised.

Watch video here

Cawthorn took to Twitter defending himself saying he was just ‘acting foolish and joking’.

A new hit against me just dropped.



Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny.



We were acting foolish, and joking.



That’s it.



I’m NOT backing down.



I told you there would be a drip drip campaign.



Blackmail won't win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

This is the latest scandal the North Carolina Congressman has been in after he claimed that senior officials invited him to an orgy, another video was released showing one of his male staff members grabbing his crotch, and photos leaked last month showing him dressed in lingerie for what he says was a game on a cruise ship.

According to UpdatePlug, Cawthorn’s critics say such videos and images suggest hypocrisy on the part of a right-wing lawmaker, who has said he adheres to “a lot of traditional values and a lot of traditional ideas” and has complained that members of the LGBTQ community have gone too far in pursuing their rights.

“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn, a die-hard Trump supporter tweeted.

“Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish and joking. That’s it.”

“I told you there would be a drip drip campaign.”

“Blackmail won’t win. We will.”