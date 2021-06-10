WATCH: Woman apologizes and burns her confederate flag

A viral video, making its rounds on tik tok and other social media platforms shows a white woman burning the confederate flag.

Danielle, who goes by @tiktok_hates_me, also apologized for what the flag represented saying ‘I’m sorry if I ever showed I was ‘racist’ from a flag.’

She continued on on the post with ‘I’m redneck, but never racist. RIP to this racist flag.’

In the video, the confederate flag is tied to a pole. She can be seen using a pair of scissors to cut down the flag before lighting the corner of the flag with a lighter.

You can watch the video below