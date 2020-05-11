WATCH: Woman caught driving over grave markers at a cemetery on Mother’s Day

A woman was caught on camera driving over grave markers at a Texas cemetery on Mother’s Day.

Amanda Hill said she went to the Houston National Cemetery on Sunday to honor her grandparents and watch a flyover commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll.

After the ceremony, Hill noticed a woman rushing to leave in a red SUV.

“She tried to back up, and then she went up on the curb of the section where my grandparents are buried,” she explained. “[The woman] couldn’t get around some cars, and then she started running over the graves.”

Hill said the driver tried to get around a traffic jam three times.

“She went over dozens of graves by the time she finished,” said Hill. “She heard us yelling at her to stop and just kept doing it.”

“My mom stood in front of the van and finally had to jump out of the way because she was going to hit her,” Hill continued.

One bystander, 19-year-old Jeremiah Johnston, recorded the incident on his cellphone.

“I was shocked and never would have expected that to happen,” he said. “This is Houston, and there are crazy drivers, and I never would have expected to see them going through a cemetery — especially when everyone was there to pay their respects during a patriotic flyover.”

The woman finally left the cemetery, but she has not been identified.

“I felt bad for the families whose loved ones’ graves were run over,” Hill said. “It’s so disrespectful.”