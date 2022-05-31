The official Star Wars Twitter account took a notably pro-active stance in welcoming Moses Ingram to the franchise after the first two episodes of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show released.

Ingram has been earning praise for her compelling performance as Reva the Third Sister, a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor obsessed with tracking down Ewan McGregor’s character, reported UPROXX.

Star Wars is putting its full weight behind Ingram keeping fans in line after the Star Wars fanbase in recent history attacked actors of color, forcing some to abandon their social media accounts.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the official Star Wars account tweeted.

“There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

Ingram revealed that Lucasfilm and Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow prepared her for online attacks making sure “proper systems” were put in place to protet her, but Ingram has her own tactics saying “I have no problem with the block button,” reported UPROXX.