‘We will be back in some form’- President Trump says goodbye

With the trappings of a President Trump rally on a cold and windy morning, President Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland just after 8:30 a.m. on Biden’s Inauguration Day to once again try to rewrite the history of the last four years.





A military band played “All Hail the Chief” as Trump walked onto a small stage, lined with American flags, and up to a lectern bearing the presidential seal. He first praised his own family — whom he put into positions of power, breaking with presidential norms — and singled out first lady Melania Trump — known for her privacy — to say a few words.



“Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers,” she said.

Trump ticked off his accomplishments, spoke about the pandemic in past tense and predicted a boom in the stock market in the coming weeks, before offering a warning of the new administration — without ever mentioning Biden’s name.



“I hope they don’t raise your taxes,” Trump said, “but if they do, I told you so!”

He later added, “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”



“So just a good-bye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” Trump vowed. “Have a good life. We will see you soon.”



Trump is now headed on Air Force One to his resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the final time as president.