Wendy’s is adding a new sweet treat to the breakfast menu just in time for back-to-school.

Beginning August 15 you’ll see the classic french toast sticks added to the menu.

According to WLWT, it’s described as having the “perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla made from thick Texas-style toast.

The french toast sticks will be available as a four-piece or six-piece a la carte option and also a six-piece combo that includes seasoned potatoes and a drink.

So far Wendy’s breakfast menu has been dominated by savory items but with the release of the french toast sticks, this will be the first sweet addition to the menu.

“When we jumped into the breakfast menu, we were very specific with the items we brought forth, but always knew that we would want to bring sweet in the right way,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer said according to WLWT. “This was our foray into that.”

Starting prices begin at $2.79 for the four-piece a la carte option and $6.19 for the six-piece combo. Prices vary by location.