Wendy’s will launch breakfast nationwide on March 2

Start your day out with the breakfast Baconator…a frosty-ccino or a honey butter chicken biscuit.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for!”

The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2nd at its 300 plus restaurants.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

The breakfast Baconator features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.