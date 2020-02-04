Start your day out with the breakfast Baconator…a frosty-ccino or a honey butter chicken biscuit.
Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for!”
The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2nd at its 300 plus restaurants.
The breakfast Baconator features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.
- Breast milk donation bank opens first Northeast Ohio location
- Wendy’s will launch breakfast nationwide on March 2
- Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
- Man sues police, city for forced urinal licking
- LGBTQ+ voices in West Virginia: ‘All we all want is to just be a person’