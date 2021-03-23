What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65. Among them is Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.

Talley was identified Monday after he died in a shootout with the suspect. The nine other victims were named Tuesday in a press conference with police, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and other elected officials.

Colorado authorities identified the following people as victims of the attack:

Denny Stong , 20

, 20 Neven Stanisic , 23

, 23 Rikki Olds , 25

, 25 Tralona Bartkowiak , 49

, 49 Suzanne Fountain , 59

, 59 Teri Leiker , 51

, 51 Officer Eric Talley , 51

, 51 Kevin Mahoney , 61

, 61 Lynn Murray , 62

, 62 Jody Waters, 65

“Ten lives lost, ten friends, neighbors, sisters, brothers, parents, colleagues, community members, families that are grieving today – woke up today without their loved ones, including an officer that bravely died in the line of duty protecting this community, Officer Talley – his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Rep. Joe Neguse said during a press conference Tuesday.

Talley was the father of seven children and had recently been looking for a less dangerous job, according to a statement released by his father.

Teri Leiker, who was also among the 10 people killed Monday, was an employee at the grocery store. The 51-year-old had worked at the supermarket for roughly 30 years, according to friend Lexi Knutson.

“She loved going to work and enjoyed everything about being there,” Knutson told Reuters. “Her boyfriend and her had been good friends and began dating in the fall of 2019. He was working yesterday too. He is alive.”

Knutson said she met Leiker in 2017 through a University of Colorado program that says it aims to foster friendships between students and “members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” The University of Colorado’s flagship campus is near the store.

At least two other victims appeared to have worked at the store, including Rikki Olds and Denny Stong.

Conrad Wright leaves flowers and takes a moment at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran



A drawig of a heart is wrapped on a tree behind the makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly,” her boyfriend Jordan Arthur wrote on Facebook above a selfie of the two of them, grinning in front of a rocky hill.

Denny Stong, 20, was the youngest victim.

On his Facebook page, he said he was a fan of planes, bikes and motorcycles. In a nod to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, he’d framed his profile picture with the words “I can’t stay home, I am a Grocery Store Worker.”

Earlier this month, for his birthday, he’d asked friends to contribute to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, whose website says it works “to expand pro-gun precedents and defend gun owners.”

“I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me,” Stong wrote.

Kevin Mahoney, 61, was also one of the victims.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” Erika Mahoney wrote on Twitter along with a picture of them on her wedding day.

The Boulder Police Department also announced Tuesday that a suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting.

The suspect was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store, Dougherty said. He said the investigation is in the early stages.

“None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday. “A simple run for milk and eggs, getting ready to shop, going in a regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with led to complete tragedy here today.”

The Associated Press, Reuters and NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.