WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Powerball jackpot is at an astonishing $1 billion tonight, which is the third largest in U.S. history.

This amount of money is no chump change… so have you ever thought about what you would buy if you hit the jackpot?

The 7News team researched today and found some interesting purchases.

You walk into the gas station and buy a lottery ticket thinking you might win a dollar or two.

Then, that night when you anxiously sit at the screen watching and waiting you find out that YOU have hit the $1 billion jackpot!

Now that you’re a billionaire, here’s a few lavish items you could afford.

First up is the world’s most expensive street legal car, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail.

This mid-sized luxury coach-built car is worth an estimated 28 million dollars.

Next is the residence of the British Royal Family since the 17th Century.

For just $254 million, Kensington Palace could be your new home!

And if you’re a hockey fan, you’ll want to listen to this.

If you were to win tonight’s $1 billion jackpot, you could buy the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 million.

And if none of these purchases seem to spark your interest, you could always keep it in your pocket for a rainy day.