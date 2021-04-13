White House Advises Those Scheduled For Johnson & Johnson Vaccines To Reschedule For Pfizer Or Moderna

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTRF) The FDA and CDC announced earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, they have recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The White House says this announcement will not have a significant impact on their vaccination plan.

According to The White House Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date.

The White House is working now with state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans.

Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines.

This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots