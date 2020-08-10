White House reached out to South Dakota about adding President Trump to Rushmore

(CNN) — President Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper’s coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore than included his face when he visited July fourth.

Noem spoke about Trump’s interest in appearing on the monument in 2018 and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.