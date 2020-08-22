White House Rose Garden Renovation

A view of the restored Rose Garden is seen at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden, famous for its close proximity to the Oval Office. The three weeks of work on the garden, which was done in the spirit of its original 1962 design, were showcased to reporters on Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) A view of the restored Rose Garden is seen at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden, famous for its close proximity to the Oval Office.

The three weeks of work on the garden, which was done in the spirit of its original 1962 design, were showcased to reporters on Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)