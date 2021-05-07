Why Is The Facebook Like Button Pink?

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in the vaccines. But problems abound. For years, the same platforms have allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. And their efforts to weed out other types of COVID-19 misinformation – often with fact-checks, informational labels and other restrained measures, has been woefully slow. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WTRF) You may have noticed that Facebook has changed their reaction buttons just a tiny bit.

When you go to like a post, you will see a thumbs up that looks like a flower instead of the standard thumbs up with a blue background that we are all accustomed to.

Facebook has yet to give a direct answer to what the pink like button means but some online are speculating

Most people think it’s a change for Mother’s Day and wil change back to it’s regular button after Sunday

If Facebook should release a statement on why the like button changed, we will keep you updated.