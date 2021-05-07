Why Is The Facebook Like Button Pink?

(WTRF) You may have noticed that Facebook has changed their reaction buttons just a tiny bit.
When you go to like a post, you will see a thumbs up that looks like a flower instead of the standard thumbs up with a blue background that we are all accustomed to.
Facebook has yet to give a direct answer to what the pink like button means but some online are speculating
Most people think it’s a change for Mother’s Day and wil change back to it’s regular button after Sunday
If Facebook should release a statement on why the like button changed, we will keep you updated.