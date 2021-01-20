Why the U.S. Capitol steps?: The symbolism behind inaugural traditions

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, places his hand on the Biden family Bible held by his wife, Jill Biden, center, as he takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, during an official ceremony at the Naval Observatory in Washington. While many presidents have used Bibles for their inaugurations, the Constitution does not require the use of a specific text and specifies only the wording of president’s oath. That wording also doesn’t include the phrase “so help me God,” but every modern president has appended it to their oaths and most have chosen symbolically resonant Bibles for their inaugurations. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Two weeks ago there was unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

The nation is in the middle of a global pandemic.

All things that made Inauguration Day unusual and challenging, but it’s important to keep some traditions from a symbolic perspective.

It’s something that we’ve taken pride in as a nation. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

With such extenuating circumstances, did President Biden and Vice President Harris have to have the ceremony on the steps of the Capitol?

The answer is no.

There’s no constitutional mandate that is has to be in public with all the pomp and circumstance.

It would be perfectly legitimate for the Chief Justice to come over and give the new President his or her oath and get onto business if they wanted to, but just it’s never been done that way. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

Kilwein also said not having an inauguration celebration of some sort would also send a significant message.

As much as Inauguration Day plans were altered, there are some traditions that were kept for symbolic reasons.

While we didn’t see the traditional formal transition of power between Presidents, Kilwein said it’s symbolically important for the Biden administration that the country see all three branches of government together on the Capitol steps as a representation of unity.

The Chief Justice gives the new President his or her oath and that’s a big deal because it means the Supreme Court is there and that’s one of the branches of government. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were also in attendance.

The President giving an Inaugural Address is also historically significant, as it seemingly sets the tone for the administration.

You think of John F. Kennedy and ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country’. So, that was a pretty significant speech. Roosevelt about moving forward in terms of the Great Depression. And then, you look at President Trump’s speech, that’s where it maybe does make sense to pay attention to inaugural addresses because in it he talked about that we’re basically in an internal war. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

For President Biden, that moment carried extra weight given recent circumstances.

This is the first time since the War of 1812 where the Capitol was attacked. In the War of 1812 it was the British who attacked it. In 2021 it was Americans who attacked their own capitol. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

Even without the crowds of people, the new President and Vice President still held the pass in review and were escorted to the White House, but Kilwein said President Trump not participating was perhaps the biggest break with tradition.

There’s been a lot of norm breaking in the last four years, but that was a pretty significant one. There was a lot of hurt feelings through all these inaugurals but people showed up to do what they were supposed to do. John Kilwein, Chair of Political Science, West Virginia University

For some historical context, the last time a sitting president did not attend the inauguration, was in 1801 when Thomas Jefferson took the oath of office.

John Adams actually left Washington at midnight the night before.