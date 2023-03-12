Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday after depositors rushed to pull funds from the tech lender. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — “We’re not going to do that again.”

That was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s answer on Face The Nation Sunday when asked whether the government will bail out the failed Silicon Valley Bank like it bailed out hundreds of other banks during the 2008 financial crisis, says CBS.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bank, which was founded in 1983 and catered to tech sector clients, failed Friday and was taken over by the government.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on Friday said it had taken possession of Silicon Valley Bank due to “inadequate liquidity and insolvency.”

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank brings up the question of whether a bank run could spill over to other banks, but Yellen says the American banking system is “safe” and “resilient,” and that the government is working to prevent the failure from spreading to other financial institutions.

On March 8, Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group took what it called “strategic actions,” including selling $21 billion dollars in bonds, almost all of its for-sale securities, according to CBS News. Rising interest rates and its exposure to a faltering tech industry may have contributed to Silicon Valley Bank’s downfall, according to some experts.

Although the Silicon Valley Bank was failing, employees received annual bonuses just hours before government regulators seized the bank Friday, according to NBC News. NBC says the bonuses range from around $12,000 for associates to $140,000 for managing directors as listed on Glassdoor.com.

Businesses who use the bank also might not be able to pay their employees with their funds being tied up in the bank’s failure.

Companies like Roku, Pinterest, Shopify and Etsy are serviced by Silicon Valley Bank, and Etsy has experienced delays in paying sellers since the collapse, according to CBS News.

Silicon Valley Bank employees were among the highest-paid in the American public banking industry, according the the New York Post, with Bloomberg reporting that they averaged $250,683 each per year in 2018.

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th-largest bank in the U.S. and the first to fail since Washington Mutual in 2008. Silicon Valley Bank mostly provided financial services to the tech industry.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was appointed receiver.

However, depositors are being told they will only receive 30-50% of their money when the bank reopens Monday, according to Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino’s tweet.

The FDIC only insures deposits up to $250,000.

Customers are expected to make a run on the bank Monday when FDIC is expected to be made available, according to the New York Post.

The FDIC will be seeking a buyer for the failed bank.