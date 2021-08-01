Wintersville trooper to be recognized for helping save a woman’s life in Texas

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS (WTRF) — Come tomorrow, Aug. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety will host an award ceremony to recognize Ohio State Highway Trooper Ian Lowry and Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Lopez.

The DPS says the actions of these two troopers helped save the life of a woman migrant.

The woman’s leg was amputated after she fell from a train on Monday, July 26, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Lowry, of Wintersville, Ohio, will receive a ‘Director’s Award’ for his actions and Lopez, of San Antonio, will receive a ‘Lifesaving Award’ for his actions.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.