Woman charged after repeatedly calling 911, said country music star was trying to kill her

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was charged with misuse of 911 after calling authorities on Saturday and saying country music star Blake Shelton was trying to kill her.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a camper in the 1000 block of Robbins Lane after receiving a 911 call from Mary Myers, who had asked for a helicopter.

The report says when deputies arrived, they found Myers, 48, with severely slurred speech and unsteady feet. Deputies reported there was also a smell of alcohol coming from Myers.

HCSO reports Myers told deputies she had called 911 because Blake Shelton was trying to kill her, and there was a man in the woods with a knife.

The report also says Myers told deputies that she and Eric Church were dating and Dolly Parton was flying in to see her that night.

Deputies were called to the lot by Myers multiple times on Saturday, the report says.

Deputies report there was nobody around the camper or anything that would cause immediate danger to her, but an open bottle of vodka was on her table.

Myers was charged with Misuse of 911 and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.