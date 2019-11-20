Woman charged after stepkids see her topless in her own home

SALT LAKE CITY (WTRF/CNN) — A Utah woman is facing charges after she says her stepchildren spotted her topless in her own home.

She’s now charged with a misdemeanor that could force her to register as a sex offender.

The incident happened more than a year ago in Salt Lake City.

Lawyers for Tili Buchanan were in court Tuesday, asking a judge to strike down the state law.

Buchanan says she and her husband were hanging drywall in their garage.

That’s when they took off their shirts in order to keep them from getting dusty.

Buchanan also removed her bra.

Her three stepchild then asked why she wasn’t wearing a shirt.

She told the children everyone should be fine walking around their own home with their skin showing.

According to Deseret News, the children ranged in age from 9 to 13.

“It was in the privacy of my own home. My husband was right next to me in the exact same manner, so, I’m being prosecuted for it,” Buchanan said.

“When you look at this statute is there’s one, there’s a part of it that says a woman. This part of a woman is found inherently obscene. And this part of a man isn’t. And that really sets up an on equal, unfair dichotomy,” said defense attorney Leah Farrell.

Buchanan is facing three counts of lewdness in front of a child. The judge is expected to rule in a couple of months.