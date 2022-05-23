A woman was found inside an abandoned home in Chicago after a neighbor said he heard a woman screaming for help while he was walking past the house.

According to FOX19, police found the 36-year-old woman who said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped, handcuffed, and chained inside the house.

After calling 911, the neighbor, Antione Dobine went live on Facebook sharing his story which went viral with over 400,000 views.

“She was screaming, ‘Help,’ and I was like, ‘Who is in there with you?’ and I was asking her different questions,” Dodine told police.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was released in good condition.

She said she was there for four to five days, reported FOX19.

Investigators are searching for the man who held her captive.