A Tiktok video is going viral after a pastor in South Africa decided to propose to his girlfriend at her father’s funeral.

In the video, you can see the pastor holding a microphone and kneeling in front of his girlfriend at the funeral with her father’s coffin in the background.

He starts his speech reportedly thanking God for being in his girlfriend’s life ‘during such a difficult time,’ according to updatesplug.

He then proceeds to ask her to marry him as she dabs tears away from her eyes.

A member of the congregation appears to cry out in shock while at some points high-pitched feedback from the microphone in the pastor’s hand can be heard.

The video was posted to TikTok and commentators had a lot to say, “Not at a funeral. I’d say no. Let me respect my loved one first”.

“I personally don’t see anything wrong. His just trying to wipe tears in this family. It wa a brave thing to do.”

“This here is WRONG..No matter how you can try and justify it.”

As the footage ends you can see the pastor slip the ring on the woman’s finger.