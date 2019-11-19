Woman uses puppies as a bouquet for her wedding

A Florida bride with a heart for homeless pets had a very special wedding procession.

Andee Odina got married Monday in Plant City and wanted to help support a local shelter.

She had her bridesmaids carry 5-week-old puppies that will be up for adoption later this month. Wedding guests even had the opportunity to fill out adoption applications at the wedding.

