Woman uses puppies as a bouquet for her wedding

A Florida bride with a heart for homeless pets had a very special wedding procession.
Andee Odina got married Monday in Plant City and wanted to help support a local shelter.
She had her bridesmaids carry 5-week-old puppies that will be up for adoption later this month. Wedding guests even had the opportunity to fill out adoption applications at the wedding.
