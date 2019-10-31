WWE to hold 1st women’s match in Saudi Arabia

WWE plans to hold the first-ever women’s wrestling match there.

WWE stars “Lacey Evans” and “Natalya” will throw down during the “Crown Jewel” pay-per-view event.

Last year, world wrestling entertainment company was criticized for signing a 10-year contract to hold competitions in Saudi Arabia.

That is because the kingdom only allowed women to attend sporting events two years ago and in 2018 women were finally allowed to drive.

WWE says it hopes the match will show that women deserve the same opportunities that men do.