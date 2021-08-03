National Night Out gives the public the chance to meet their local police and fire departments

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this evening the public got the chance to come out and get to know some of their local officials at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments took part in the National Night Out, which is a national initiate that was started decades ago. It was a chance to relax and get to know local law enforcement in a positive way. It also gives the community the chance to learn more about local programs like crime watch meetings, and allows area residents to speak with officials about problems in their area.

“It’s an opportunity for the citizens to interact with law enforcement in a static environment. Not, you know, as an officer is on the street focused on a mission or some critical incident. So it’s an opportunity to see the equipment, get to know the men and women of the Wheeling Police Department and the Wheeling Fire Department. And those relationships that are built last a lifetime.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Chief Schwertfeger also wanted to extend thanks to Wheeling Park for hosting the event.