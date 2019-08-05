National Night Out to be celebrated tomorrow in Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department along with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Wheeling Fire Department will take part in National Night Out, set for Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink.

National Night Out, now in its 36th year throughout the country, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

The event enhances the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and the community together under positive circumstances.

Wheeling PD will give away promotional items and a K-9-unit demonstration will be conducted. The Northern Regional Highway Safety Office and the department’s traffic and SWAT teams will be on hand. Free pizza and drinks, a number of displays and demos from multiple local agencies also will be part of the event.

Hands-on experiences include the Wheeling Fire Department’s Fire Safety House, Wheeling PD’s drunk driving bicycle simulation and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Unit.

For more information, contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3708.