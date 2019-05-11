Activists give jailed moms a Mother’s Day gift: bail

Protesters gather in front of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery’s office Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Phoenix. For Mother’s Day, dozens of mothers are getting time with their children instead of time behind bars as the National Bail Out Collective is organizing its “Black Mama’s Bail Out” initiative to post bail for women of color […]

For Mother’s Day, dozens of moms are getting time with their children instead of time behind bars.

For a third consecutive year, the National Bail Out Collective is organizing its “Black Mama’s Bail Out” initiative to post bail for women of color who would otherwise be stuck in jail.

The coalition of grassroots organizations is not just trying to reunite families for Mother’s Day. The bailouts are intended to highlight what they say is a broken bail system rigged against the poor and minorities.

The collective hopes to have bailed out more than 100 women in 35 cities by the end of the week.

Opponents of the cash bail system argue it negatively impacts a disproportionate number of defendants of color who cannot afford their pre-trial release.

