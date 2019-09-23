Actor Sid Haig passes away at the age of 80

(WTRF) Sid Haig, the man best-known as the murderous clown in Rob Zombie’s movies (The Devil’s Rejects, House Of 1000 Corpses), has passed away at the age of 80.

The announcement comes from his wife on Haigs Instagram account.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you Susan Oberg

Haig’s final movie, 3 From Hell, was released into theaters last week.