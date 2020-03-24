American Red Cross calls for donors; critical blood shortage across U.S.

The economy isn’t the only thing that is taking a huge hit right now… So is the blood supply across the U.S.

In fact– seven thousand drives have been cancelled, resulting in 200,000 units of blood not being donated. So, right now, the American Red Cross of North Western West Virginia is urging healthy people to try to get out and donate blood.

The American Red Cross is taking extra precautions to keep those donating safe by supplying hand sanitizer, taking temperatures before you enter the donation site, and scheduling out blood donor appointments that way they can practice social distancing.

But– due to drives being cancelled and school being online, the need for blood donors is critical.

That type of thing is affecting the blood supply. We cant have it affect the blood supply because there is no substitute for human blood, first of all. Secondly, when a patient needs it, they need it now, not three days from now when the testing has been performed on the blood. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director – American Red Cross, Northwestern West Virginia

To schedule an appointment for a blood donation, you can head to redcrossblood.org, download the free blood donor app, or call 1-800-redcross.

