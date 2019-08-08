Arizona Tea partnering with pot company

Arizona — which makes Arizona iced tea — is partnering with cannabis company Dixie brands.

The deal is expected to result in a line of pot products made by Dixie — but with Arizona’s branding.

The “Wall Street Journal” reports the first products are likely to be vape pens and gummies… With weed-infused beverages to come later.

Arizona’s CEO admits it’s a risk… But says being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.

Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparkling water drink that is only sold in California.

Arizona’s deal could take its products to multiple states where marijuana is legal. And eventually, Canada and Latin America.